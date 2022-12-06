JUST IN
Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 54,110
Gold clings near $1,800 on soft dollar as China relaxes Covid-19 curbs
Gold needs to conquer Rs 53,600 hurdle; Silver likely to target Rs 71,350
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700
Gold slips, set for best week in three on smaller Fed rate-hike bets
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600
Gold unchanged in early trade; silver rises by Rs 900, selling at Rs 62,300
Gold prices down by Rs 100, trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged
Gold prices unchanged today; silver falls by Rs 400, trading at Rs 61,400
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Commodities Â» Precious Metals
Sebi may soon introduce framework on ESG rating providers, say sources
Business Standard

Despite the recent rally, gold remains a decent long-term investment

Analysts' target prices also indicates good upside for gold financiers

Topics
gold and silver prices | Indian Economy | Precious metals

Devangshu Datta  |  New Delhi 

Gold
In the near-term, enhanced competition will lead to margin pressures: interest rates will be competitive

Global gold prices have rallied substantially as inflation has moderated. This seems counter-intuitive since the precious metal is a hedge against inflation. But it’s tied to the way gold is priced in USD. If the dollar is strong, gold prices moderate.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 20:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.