Despite soft performance in June quarter, worst behind for Coal India

While Coal India's (CIL) August sales numbers gave investors some reason to cheer, the soft June quarter (Q1) performance disappointed. The stock thus declined 1.2 per cent on Thursday. The Q1 results were reported on Wednesday evening.

With the lockdown impacting the economy, coal demand from power producers and other industries suffered, too. This is also reflected in the company’s Q1 performance wherein its sales volume declined 21.5 per cent year-on-year, and realisations also suffered. The more profitable e-auction realisations, which have softened from Rs 2,847 per ...