JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Here's a Bull Spread strategy on Sun Pharma by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

Stocks to watch: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Power Grid, ACC, aviation stocks
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Dhani Services, Relaxo: Two stocks that Gaurav Garg is bullish on

The stock of Dhani Services is sustaining above important moving averages

Topics
Markets | Stock calls | Trading strategies

Gaurav Garg  |  Mumbai 

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Buy Dhani Services Limited (Above Rs 365)

Target: Rs 393

Stop loss: Rs 345

The stock is forming bullish flag pattern on daily charts, and breaking its resistance might push the stock to its 52-week high. It might show further strength if it moves above 365. The stock is also sustaining above important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 365 for the target of Rs 393, keeping a stop loss at Rs 345 on a closing basis.

Buy Relaxo Limited (Above Rs 900)

Target: Rs 948

Stop loss: Rs 876

The stock is sustaining at its major resistance. A breakout from the level of 900 might show good momentum. Further, the stock is also sustaining above its important moving averages. It has given breakout in MACD on daily charts, signalling more strength in the next few weeks. We recommend buying the stock above 900 for the target of Rs 948, keeping a stop loss at Rs 876 on a closing basis.

Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, February 12 2021. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU