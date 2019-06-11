DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, Aditya Birla Fashion among top stocks to watch

Asian stocks edged up in the early morning trade on Tuesday following gains in the US stocks. However, fresh US trade threats against China are expected to limit any major investor sentiment boost.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are likely to trade actively in today's session -

DHFL: DHFL paid Rs 10 crore in interest on four non-convertible debentures (NCD) and principal of Rs 35 crore on one of them. It also completed sale its 9.15 per cent stake in Adhar Housing Finance Ltd to entity controlled by private equity group Blackstone.

J&K Bank: According to a news report by The Economic Times, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be roped in to probe the unfolding Jammu & Kashmir Bank corruption scandal, which has seen the dismissal of chairman Parvez Ahmed.





Bharti Airtel: It has agreed to pay 60 billion shillings ($26 million) over five years and cancel debt to resolve a dispute over ownership of its Airtel Tanzania unit, the Tanzanian government said on Monday.

Sterlite Technologies: Promoter of the company has revoked all pledged shares in the company with immediate effect. Pledge was a collateral for loan taken by Volcano Investment Cyprus.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Terming allegations of siphoning of Rs 98,000 crore as "bizarre", Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL) on Monday said the writ petition filed in the Supreme Court is an attempt to "malign" the company's reputation and create hurdles in its merger with Laxmi Vilas Bank.



Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industries June 10 said it will shut down a crude distillation unit at its old refinery at Jamnagar for maintenance and inspection for up to four weeks from June 20.

YES Bank: Former interim CEO and non-executive director Ajai Kumar has resigned from Yes BankNSE -2.86 % with effect from June 9, 2019, due to personal reasons.

Il&FS Engg has entered a settlement with NHAI against Arbitration Award.

Eveready Inds: India Ratings and Research has downgraded Eveready Industries long term credit rating to IND BBB from IND A+ and maintained rating watch to negative.

Lupin President (Finance) Sunil Makharia has been appointed as interim CFO.

Fortis Healthcare: YES Bank sold 2 per cent equity in Fortis Healthcare on June 7.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker on June 10 said it has received BS-VI certification for Splendor iSmart motorcycle from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company has acquired ethnic apparel and lifestyle retailer Jaypore for Rs 110 crore.

Phoenix Mills: As per news reports, HSBC has maintained buy rating on Phoenix Mills and raised the target price to Rs 870 from Rs 800. While FY20 is likely to be challenging on account of slower consumption in economy, rental growth is likely to remain strong on the ramp up of Palladium, Chennai and the start up of the Lucknow mall, it said.

Maruti: Maruti Suzuki India has cut vehicle production for the fourth consecutive month in May, according to a regulatory filing.

Jet Airways: According to news reports, two operational creditors to the beleaguered airline -- Shaman Wheels and Gagar Enterprises -- have approached NCLT to recover their dues.