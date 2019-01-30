DHFL hits 35-month low; falls 27% in three trading sessions

Shares of Corporation (DHFL) hit a 35-month low of Rs 154 apiece, down 10 per cent in the early morning trade on Wednesday on heavy volumes after media outlet Cobrapost on Tuesday alleged the company had diverted loans worth Rs 31,000 crore — a charge the company termed “mischievous”. The stock of non-banking finance company hit its lowest level since February 29, 2016, on the

In the past three trading days, the market price of shares tanked 26 per cent from level of Rs 209 on Friday, as compared to a 1 per cent decline in the S&P

In the past five months, the stock plunged 77 per cent against 8 per cent fall in the benchmark index, on concerns of overall credit growth due to the liquidity crisis. hit an all-time high of Rs 690 on September 3, 2018, on the in the intra-day deal.

“ has siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore into promoter companies to create private wealth through a network of shell companies,” said Cobrapost, which held a press conference here on Tuesday. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT



Denying all the charges in an official statement, DHFL said the company was a publicly listed one and regulated by the National Housing Bank and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, among other regulators.

This mischievous misadventure by appears to have been done with a mala fide intent to cause damage to the goodwill and reputation of DHFL and resulting in erosion in shareholder value. DHFL and its group companies are confident of meeting any scrutiny on any aspect of our operations and will pursue these frivolous allegations to its logical conclusion. CLICK HERE FOR DHFL’s STATEMENT



At 09:56 am, DHFL was trading 2.2 per cent lower at Rs 166, recovering 8 per cent from its intra-day low on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE was up 0.29 per cent at 35,695 points. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 25.72 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and so far.