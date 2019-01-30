DHFL hits 35-month low; falls 27% in three trading sessions

-
ALSO READ
DHFL diverted Rs 31,000-crore loans to promoter firms, says Cobrapost
DHFL plans to scale down outstanding CP position to less than 1%
NBFCs fall; DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, PNB Housing tank over 40% in a month
NBFCs gain; Bajaj Finance, DHFL, Muthoot Finance rise over 5%
DHFL net profit up 35% to Rs 4.35 billion, gross NPAs stand at 0.93%
-
In the past three trading days, the market price of DHFL shares tanked 26 per cent from level of Rs 209 on Friday, as compared to a 1 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In the past five months, the stock plunged 77 per cent against 8 per cent fall in the benchmark index, on concerns of overall credit growth due to the liquidity crisis. DHFL hit an all-time high of Rs 690 on September 3, 2018, on the BSE in the intra-day deal.
“DHFL has siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore into promoter companies to create private wealth through a network of shell companies,” said Cobrapost, which held a press conference here on Tuesday. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
Denying all the charges in an official statement, DHFL said the company was a publicly listed one and regulated by the National Housing Bank and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, among other regulators.
This mischievous misadventure by Cobra Post appears to have been done with a mala fide intent to cause damage to the goodwill and reputation of DHFL and resulting in erosion in shareholder value. DHFL and its group companies are confident of meeting any scrutiny on any aspect of our operations and will pursue these frivolous allegations to its logical conclusion. CLICK HERE FOR DHFL’s STATEMENT
At 09:56 am, DHFL was trading 2.2 per cent lower at Rs 166, recovering 8 per cent from its intra-day low on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 35,695 points. The trading volumes on the counter jumped 1.5 times with a combined 25.72 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU