DHFL, India Cements: 10 BSE500 stocks that gained amid market rout last wk

Indian witnessed one of the worst weekly performances in the week gone by, owing to fears of global economic slowdown as the deadly (Covid-19) spread to countries outside China at a rapid pace. Benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 plunged around 7 per cent during the week, their worst weekly fall in over 11 years.

On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex nosedived 1,448 points or 3.64 per cent to end the session at 38,297 while Nifty plunged 432 points or 3.7 per cent to end at 11,202.

However, select stocks bucked the market trend and stood tall despite the all-round sell-off. A quick study of stocks show that as many as 9 stocks rallied 8 per cent or above between February 20 and March 2. tops the list with nearly 34 per cent gains, followed by (up over 21 per cent), BASF India (up 21 per cent), and NLC India (up around 12.5 per cent), ACE Equity data show.

Other stocks that gave positive returns include Navin Fluorine International, Metropolis Healthcare, Deepak Nitrite, Pfizer, and Dr Lal Pathlabs.

has been in focus as brothers Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani increased their stake in the company to 12 per cent.

Besides, chemical companies have gained ground as they have seen rise in orders and expansion of capacities amid outbreak.

Given the expansions, tie-ups with foreign majors, and innovative product launches, analysts believe there could be further upside from the current levels.

The rally in Navin Fluorine, however, was news-based. The company entered into a $410 million multi-year contract with a global company for manufacture and supply of a high performance product (HPP) in the fluorochemicals space. The project will entail an investment of about $51.50 million (Rs 365.50 crore) in the manufacturing facility and $10 million (Rs 71 crore) in captive power plant.

Here's a look at the top 10 stocks that defied market mood and rallied during the last week