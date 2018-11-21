DHFL rallies 6% as Q2 net profit jumps 52%

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) rallied as much as 6 per cent to Rs 238.65 apiece in intra-day deals on Wednesday, after the company reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at Rs 4.38 billion for September quarter of FY19. The company had posted profit of Rs 2.87 bilion in the year-ago period. The counter ended the day at Rs 235 levels, up around 4.3 per cent over its previous close.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 35.15 billion, up 34 per cent YoY against Rs 2.87 bilion posted in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Basic earnings per share (EPS) during the period came in at Rs 13.98 against Rs 9.18 in the September quarter of FY18.

The stock of has been under pressure ever since mid-September to the funding crunch triggered by the crisis at IL&FS. The stock has tumbled over 63 per cent since September 14. At 02:45 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 235 apiece on BSE.





At a fundamental level, analysts at Morgan Stanley suggest that while the current problems will cause a slowdown in loan growth for the overall NBFC/HFC group, the stronger entities will continue to get funding to build their loan books at a healthy pace.

"Not all NBFCs/HFCs are equal, in our view. We divide them into those with strong parentage/long vintage and those with lesser vintage. The strong ones account for two-thirds of NBFCs/HFCs overall and have posted a 15% loan CAGR during F15-18. The latter grew at 26%, buoyed by easy and cheap liquidity. We expect stronger entities collectively to sustain mid- to high-teens growth rates as they get a disproportionate share of the liquidity available to the group. The lesser-vintage entities will face sustained funding challenges (against a backdrop of higher global rates), causing a slowdown from the high growth rates of recent years," they wrote in a recent report.