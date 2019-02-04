DHFL, RCom, Titan and Tata Motors among top stocks to track today

The on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 13 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 10,898.50 at 08:18 am, indicating a tepid opening for the domestic stocks on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today:

Results today: IDBI Bank, IRB Infrastructure, Indian Overseas Bank and Exide Industries are some of the notable names, scheduled to release their Q3 earnings later in the day today.

Reliance Communications (RCom): The Anil Ambani-led debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom) board decided on Friday to take the firm to the bankruptcy court. The telco informed the exchanges on Sunday that it plans to propose a similar debt resolution plan in the tribunal as was being earlier pursued with creditors.



ZEE Entertainment: A few lenders of Zee Entertainment might dilute their stake in the company in the near term after two lenders reportedly sold their stake in the company to cut their losses.

Dr Reddy's: The drug major on Friday registered a 45 per cent increase in its profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 at Rs 485 crore against Rs 334 crore in the third quarter of FY18.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is putting in around Rs 250 crore in the airline as he negotiates a resolution plan with partner Etihad Airways. The airline’s finances have been stretched for the last few months and it has been making part payment to a section of employees and its vendors.



According to a Business Standard report, IndusInd Bank is planning to enter para-banking segments such as insurance, asset management and stockbroking. READ MORE

DHFL: Rating agency CARE has downgraded ratings for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL’s) bonds, loans on moderation in financial flexibility for housing finance company. It is evidenced by sharp reduction in its share price and significant rise in bond spreads.

Titan: Tata group firm Titan Company Friday reported a 45.97 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 411.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 281.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Tata Motors: The auto company's domestic sales fell 8 per cent to 54,915 units in January.