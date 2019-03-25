DHFL, Sadbhav Engg, Jyoti Structures and Amber Enterprises to watch today

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 50.50 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 11,419.50, indicating a subdued start for Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

DHFL: Rating agency CRISIL has downgraded Rs 850 crore in commercial papers issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation to CRISIL A2+ from CRISIL A1 earlier, said a Bloomberg Quint report.

Aster DM Healthcare: According to reports, HSBC has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and target price of Rs 205.

Sadbhav Engineering: Global brokerage firm CLSA has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340, as per reports.

Jyoti Structures: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the order to liquidate and asked the Mumbai bench of NCLT to consider the Rs 4,000 crore resolution plan submitted by Sharad Sanghi and others, PTI reported.



India: The company will acquire an 80 per cent stake in Sidwal Refrigeration Industries in a deal, reports say.

Jet Airways: Additional seven aircraft grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors, according to reports. Moreover, the board on Monday will discuss a plan prepared by the lenders' consortium.

Tata Capital: The company will raise $100 million in foreign borrowings through an arm by next week.

HDFC: has raised Rs 1,000 crore via masala bonds with a maturity period of three years, according to reports.

SBI: The board gives an extension of the validity period for raising Rs 20,000 crore from market till March 31, 2020, as per reports.

Larsen & Toubro, Mindtree: L&T is learnt to have reached out to Mindtree founders through backchannel negotiations to explore a middle path that will not only help it in addressing Mindtree’s concerns but also in increasing the acceptance of its bid to take controlling stake in the firm.