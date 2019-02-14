DHFL shrugs off CEO Harshil Mehta's resignation; jumps 18% from day's low

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) have moved higher by 11 per cent to Rs 123 apiece, bouncing back 18 per cent from their intra-day low and erasing their entire losses on the

The stock opened 6 per cent lower at Rs 105 after DHFL’s Joint Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) resigned on Wednesday with immediate effect.

However, Harhil Mehta would continue to be associated with the company and shall hold the designation of Executive President- Retail Business with effect from 14th February 2019, said in a regulatory filing.

also informed of Sunjoy Joshi's appointment as an Independent Director and Srinath Sridharan as a Non-Executive Director of the company. However, it remains subject to receipt of requisite approvals from the regulatory authorities, the company added.