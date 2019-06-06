DHFL tanks 15% on credit rating downgrade; stock hits over 5-year low

-
ALSO READ
DHFL plunges 19% in two days after CRISIL's credit rating downgrade
DHFL's woes grow after CARE cuts ratings for housing lender's bonds, loans
DHFL assigned default rating; MFs with high exposure see 30-50% drop in NAV
CRISIL downgrades rating on DHFL commercial paper over liquidity concerns
DHFL shrugs off CRISIL's credit rating downgrade, gains 11% from day's low
-
Rating agencies CRISIL and Icra have assigned ‘D’ rating to DHFL’s commercial papers, anticipating a default, while CARE Ratings marked D, or default, the housing finance firm’s all long-term facilities, including public NCDs of Rs 29,000 crore and fixed deposits of Rs 8,940 crore. Brickwork Ratings downgraded debt valued at over Rs 58,000 crore.
This comes a day after the non-bank lender delayed interest payments to investors.
DHFL said the action by the rating agencies was "extremely surprising as the Company has been making & continues to make substantial efforts in ensuring no defaults on any bonds, repayment of its financial obligations".
"These actions are unwarranted and the company is seeking clarification on the rationale that predicts DHFL’s inability to service pay‐outs on the due dates. Such speculative rating rationale is not adequate," the firm said.
Since September 2018, DHFL has repaid close to Rs 40,000 crore of financial obligation. To ensure adequate liquidity to meet the repayments, DHFL also sold its strategic retail assets including Aadhar, Avanse and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers. The company is committed towards ensuring repayment of all its obligations as well as on boarding the strategic partner for its business, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU