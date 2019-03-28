DHFL gains 14% on reports of Piramal, Baring PE eyeing majority stake

Shares of (DHFL) moved 14 per cent higher to Rs 155 in intra-day trade on the on Thursday on back of heavy volumes after reports emerged that and Baring Private Equity (PE) were in advanced stage of negotiations to acquire majority stake in the housing finance company.

The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 34.3 million shares already changing hands on the and till 10:56 am. On an average, sub 16 million shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges.

Currently, discussions with and Baring Private Equity are at advanced stage of negotiation and it is not just for entry as a strategic partner, The Indian Express said in a report on Thursday, quoting 'sources close to the development'.

Commenting on CARE's re-rating of DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director on March 7, 2019, had said: "the company has engaged with large potential entities to identify and on-board the right strategic partner and are in advanced stages of discussions to achieve the same over the next 90 days".

Last week, rating agency downgraded its short-term rating on the commercial paper of to ' A2+' from ' A1'. The downgrade is driven by a significantly slower build-up of liquidity vis-a -vis earlier expectations because of challenges in timely closure of a number of high-visibility securitisation and other fund-raising transactions over the past month, it said.

While is taking initiatives to address market concerns and increase liquidity, it remains highly sensitive to timely receipt of funds after the completion of these initiatives. Further, the spate of events and regarding DHFL continues and in a confidence-sensitive market, the company's financial flexibility and resource-raising ability remains impacted, CRISIL said in rating rational.

DHFL has also stated its intention to take steps to raise additional funds and increase on-balance sheet liquidity, including securitisation of home loans and sell-down of its developer loan exposures by March 31, 2019. Further, the company has also announced plans to induct a strategic investor. Progress on these initiatives and timely receipt of funds within the next month will be key rating sensitivity factors, CRISIL said.