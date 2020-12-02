DHFL, Vakrangee, Tanla Platforms from BSE Smallcap zoom over 75% in 1 month

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Vakrangee, Tanla Platforms, Thomas Cook (India), CARE Ratings, Gayatri Projects, and V2 Retail from the S&P index have zoomed over 75 per cent in the past one month after a strong rally in equity

Adani Gas, Action Construction Equipment, Somany Ceramics, Snowman Logistics, SpiceJet, Wockhardt, Equitas Holdings, and Tata Steel BSL are among 15 stocks from the index, which gained in the range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent on the BSE.

The S&P index hit a fresh 52-week high of 17,136 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The index has outperformed the market by surging 16 per cent, as compared to an 11.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Tanla Platforms hit a fresh record high of Rs 675.55 today. Its share price has nearly doubled from the level of Rs 341.40. Since November 12, i.e. in 13 trading days, the stock has soared 89 per cent after the company said its stock has been included in MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index. The company has seen a lot of interest from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On November 25, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT's) endowment fund and Old Bridge Capital picked a stake in India's leading cloud communications service provider for about Rs 87.5 crore.

V2 Retail was locked in upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 92.90. The stock has rallied 102 per cent in past one month. The company reported a strong operational performance in the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), with EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin expansion to 11.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent in Q2FY20. The management said a sustained recovery in macroeconomic indicators like GST collection, automobile sales (especially tractors), normal monsoons, and higher Kharif crop procurement coming on the back of a rich Rabi harvest, bode well for retail and discretionary spending in the coming months, it said.