DHFL, Vakrangee, Tanla Platforms from BSE Smallcap zoom over 75% in 1 month

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Vakrangee, Tanla Platforms, Thomas Cook (India), CARE Ratings, Gayatri Projects, and V2 Retail from the S&P BSE Smallcap index have zoomed over 75 per cent in the past one month after a strong rally in equity markets.
Adani Gas, Action Construction Equipment, Somany Ceramics, Snowman Logistics, SpiceJet, Wockhardt, Equitas Holdings, and Tata Steel BSL are among 15 stocks from the index, which gained in the range of 50 per cent to 75 per cent on the BSE.
The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit a fresh 52-week high of 17,136 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The index has outperformed the market by surging 16 per cent, as compared to an 11.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Tanla Platforms hit a fresh record high of Rs 675.55 today. Its share price has nearly doubled from the level of Rs 341.40. Since November 12, i.e. in 13 trading days, the stock has soared 89 per cent after the company said its stock has been included in MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index. The company has seen a lot of interest from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On November 25, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT's) endowment fund and Old Bridge Capital picked a stake in India's leading cloud communications service provider for about Rs 87.5 crore.
V2 Retail was locked in upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 92.90. The stock has rallied 102 per cent in past one month. The company reported a strong operational performance in the July-September quarter (Q2FY21), with EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin expansion to 11.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent in Q2FY20. The management said a sustained recovery in macroeconomic indicators like GST collection, automobile sales (especially tractors), normal monsoons, and higher Kharif crop procurement coming on the back of a rich Rabi harvest, bode well for retail and discretionary spending in the coming months, it said.
DHFL hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 29.80, up 5 per cent today. The stock of the housing finance company surged 78 per cent, amid report that Adani group has offered a higher price for the company's assets. According to a Business Standard report, the State Bank of India (SBI), which has the largest exposure to bankrupt DHFL, has decided to back yet another round of bidding for the housing finance company so that the asset's value can be maximised. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-MONTH BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|V2 RETAIL
|92.90
|46.00
|102.0
|THOMAS COOK (I)
|51.95
|26.15
|98.7
|TANLA PLATFORMS
|675.55
|341.40
|97.9
|CARE RATINGS
|562.65
|301.85
|86.4
|GAYATRI PROJECTS
|35.10
|19.00
|84.7
|VAKRANGEE
|49.20
|26.95
|82.6
|PURAVANKARA
|76.65
|42.80
|79.1
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|29.80
|16.70
|78.4
|ACTION CONST.EQ.
|122.85
|72.70
|69.0
|SOMANY HOME INN.
|123.85
|74.35
|66.6
|ADANI GAS
|362.55
|219.45
|65.2
|VASCON ENGINEERS
|13.88
|8.47
|63.9
|J & K BANK
|23.49
|14.37
|63.5
|S H KELKAR & CO.
|134.65
|83.65
|61.0
|SNOWMAN LOGISTIC
|56.00
|35.10
|59.5
|IIFL FINANCE
|121.25
|76.10
|59.3
|I G PETROCHEMS
|456.00
|288.00
|58.3
|SPICEJET
|77.00
|49.00
|57.1
|WOCKHARDT
|458.30
|295.50
|55.1
|EQUITAS HOLDINGS
|69.80
|45.25
|54.3
|BHANSALI ENGG.
|123.95
|80.95
|53.1
|TATA STEEL BSL
|37.35
|24.65
|51.5
|BANCO PRODUCTS
|134.55
|89.55
|50.3
