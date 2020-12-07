Diamond auction off limits, jewellery exporters seek equalisation levy balm

-
Jewellery exporters have sought equalisation levy exemption from the finance ministry as new changes in the Income Tax Act have impacted procurement of rough diamonds through online auctions.
Procurement of rough diamonds from global miners and traders through the e-auction process attracts additional two per cent equalisation levy which has led to global miners amend contract terms, and some auction houses barred Indian customers to participate in their June Spot Auction process, said Colin Shah, chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
The request features in the industry body’s representation made to the finance ministry for the union budget 2021-22.
In Budget 2020-21, the government introduced a two per cent equalisation levy on sale of goods and services by foreign e-commerce operators. The provisions aimed at bringing foreign e-commerce operators making sales in India under the tax ambit, has impacted procurement of rough diamonds through digital platforms.
Procurement of diamonds online was the popular option during the Covid-19 times, and now that’s been impacted due to the equalisation levy as global miners do not want to get into taxation issues in India, Shah said.
In August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured the industry that e-trade of rough diamonds will not attract the levy, but the government is yet to issue a clarification stating the same.
The industry has also asked the government to reduce import duty on precious metals as a higher duty on gold has resulted in the commodity being imported from countries with which India has signed Free Trade Agreement such as South Korea and Malaysia.
This has led to an increase in price arbitrage in the domestic markets. The high import duty of 12.5 per cent should be brought down to four per cent that will help in making unofficial channels for importing precious metal such as gold unattractive, Shah said.
The industry body estimates that lowering import duty to four per cent will help in freeing working capital to the tune of Rs 600 crore on import of gold bars for export purposes. India currently imports Rs 7,830 crore worth gold bars for exports.
