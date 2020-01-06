Diamond exports fall sharply on Customs' approach; changing preferences

In the first 8 month of FY20, exports of cut and polished diamonds fell 19.4 per cent keeping the overall gem and jewellery exports lower by 5.8 per cent at $25.5 billion. While, polished diamonds and coloured gemstones have turned out to be a big underperformer in the basket, gold, silver jewellery and synthetic gemstones have shown positive trend.

Industry sources said that economic slowdowns in major consuming countries, financing issues with banks turning extra cautious for the gems and jewellery sector and the hostile approach of India’s Customs towards rough diamond imports are major roadblocks for the industry.

The falling exports are also attributed to young consumers' changing preferences and the rising popularity of

lab-grown diamonds.

In the first 8 months of FY20 (April-November period), exports of cut and polished diamonds fell by 19.40 per cent to $13.27 bn compared to corresponding period of the previous year and exports of coloured gemstones were down by 20.73 % to $263 million.

Since April, the customs department has issued three notifications in three months which impacted the initial sentiment and is still undermining exports.

The notifications were for the Issue of Pre-Notice Consultation & Show Cause Notice on Non levy of due Custom duty on re-imported goods cleared availing undue benefit issued in June. Prior to this, on May 4, several disclosures were sought by the Customs regarding suspected misdeclaration of value, in both import and export of rough diamonds. For several weeks after the May notification, exporters who imported rough diamonds were not able to lift the consignments. All these issues put together has taken a toll on the sectors exports.

Gold jewellery is another important contributor to exports that has seen a marginal growth of 5.3 per cent to $8.66bn. This was mainly due to headwinds like tightening government policies, closure of Scotia Bank which impacted services to exporters and difficulties in claiming Duty Drawback after Customs started demanding details of the complete supply chain to verify the import duty paid on the material/gold content used by manufacturers/exporters.

The industry was also not able to take advantage of the US-China trade war despite several China-based companies expressing willingness to shift to India, but choosing not to do so as the country's norms for units in export zones were not suitable for them.

Colin Shah, vice chairman of the council, said that India’s gem and jewellery exports are largely concentrated in the US, UAE and Hong Kong. "We have identified new for increasing exports. For cut and polished diamonds, Russia, Brazil, UK, Vietnam, Singapore, France, Italy and Germany can be focused upon. Countries like the UK, France, Qatar, Australia, Thailand can be explored for exporting gold jewellery products; improving skills of labour, increasing use of e-commerce platforms and product innovation for new generation customers are other strategic shifts exports have to consider,” he said. The council also advised exporters to make efforts towards enhancing exports of gold, silver and imitation jewellery to the US. China’s share in US' imports of such products is 13%, 20% and 73%, respectively.