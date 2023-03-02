JUST IN
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% on second day of offer
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Fabindia withdraws $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 cr initial public offering
Drone maker ideaForge Technology files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi
Little rain in the IPO desert: First dry spell since July 2022, shows data
Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's approval to float IPO
Sebi asks PayMate India to refile IPO papers with certain updates
IT solutions firm Rashi Peripherals files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with Sebi
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Indiabulls Housing Finance's Rs 900-crore NCD issue opens on Friday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% on second day of offer

At the upper end of the price band, the issue could raise to Rs 412 crore

Topics
IPOs | initial public offerings

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO
The company manufactures and supplies torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems for manual transmissions

The initial public offering (IPO) of Digvi Torq Transfer Sytems has been subscribed 38 per cent on Thursday, the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional portion was subscribed by 6 per cent, the wealthy investors subscribed by 22 per cent and the retail portion by 1.5 times.

On Monday the company allotted 31.4 lakh shares worth Rs 185 crore to anchor investors. Divgi Torq Transfer Systems had priced its initial public offering (IPO) between Rs 560 to Rs 590 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for the sale of up to 39.34 lakh shares. The OFS 22.5 lakh shares of Oman India Joint Investment Fund, up to 14. 4 equity shares of NRJN Family Trust established by Nandan Nilekani ( NRJN Family Trust owns an 8.7 per cent stake in the company), and 2.4 lakh equity shares by certain non-promoter shareholders of the company.

At the upper end of the price band, the issue could raise to Rs 412 crore.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure requirements, and for the purchase of equipment for its manufacturing facilities.

The company manufactures and supplies torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems for manual transmissions.

The company has three manufacturing and assembling facilities at Sirsi in Karnataka, Shivare and Bhosari near Pune in Maharashtra, and one under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal, Maharashtra.

The company designs develop, manufactures and supplies turnkey solutions and components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India, USA, China, Korea and Russia, amongst others.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.