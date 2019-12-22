DIIs gain sway in market movement, rating agencies review firms, and more

DIIs gain sway in market movement Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are increasingly holding a greater sway in dictating market movement. DII holding in the BSE500 universe stood at a record high of 14.4 per cent at the end of the September quarter, according to a note by Credit Suisse.

The brokerage says that at 1 per cent of market capitalisation, the flows are still small in absolute terms, but the share of domestic mutual funds in overall trading has risen to 13-15 per cent compared to a single-digit share five years back. Consequently, the gap between the share of trading ...