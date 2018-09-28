Disclosure norms for algo and high-frequency trading to be more stringent

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to make the disclosure requirements for market participants who use new-age trading modules such as algorithm trading (algo) and high-frequency trading (HFT) more stringent. Sources said the regulator is mulling mandatory periodic disclosure of the type of algos deployed by brokers.

Moreover, brokers will also be required to reveal statistics such as trade-to-order ratio of the algo during a period as well as details of any changes made to the core program. The move comes as the popularity of such hi-tech products ...