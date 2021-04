'Disconnect between markets and the reality of on-ground Covid situation'

The rapid rise in Covid cases over the past few days have triggered a panic-like situation across the country, with most state governments resorting to mobility curbs and weekend curfews. Markets, too, have reacted sharply to the developments.

The S&P BSE Sensex has slipped around 9 per cent from its 2021 peak level of 52,517 hit on February 16 to around 47,700 levels now. The mid-and small-cap indices, too, have been in the line of fire with both the indices slipping nearly 7 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively during this period. Given the weak domestic cues, leading experts ...