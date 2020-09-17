Dr Reddy's, Biocon, Torrent Pharma: What charts indicate for these stocks

Most pharma stocks have witnessed a huge upside so far in the calendar year 2020 (CY20). On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Nifty Pharma index has rallied over 45 per cent (as of Wednesday's close) as against nearly 5 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty50 index, ACE Equity data show.

On Thursday, in the morning deals, the Nifty Pharma index was trading nearly 0.5 per cent higher at 11,742 levels with 6 out of 10 constituents advancing. Here's a look at what charts indicate for Nifty Pharma and some of its constituents. Nifty Pharma: A trendline breakout on the monthly ...