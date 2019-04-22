Divis Laboratories on strong growth trend, experts expect margins to expand

Divis Laboratories has returned about 38 per cent gains to investors in last six months. The company is an exporter of generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (about 56 per cent of FY18 revenues) and custom synthesis (CRAMS, about 44 per cent of FY18 revenues) and has continued to benefit from strong demand for both.

Divis, for the first nine months of FY19, has seen 32 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and its operating margins too have expanded to 39 per cent (up 760 basis points year-on-year) due to improvement in gross margin and favourable operating leverage. Analysts expect ...