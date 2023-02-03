JUST IN
Rout wipes out more than half the value of Adani firms after Hindenburg rpt
Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3
Titan rallies 5% on hopes of healthy Q4 business outlook
TCS hits over 7-mth high; rises 4% in three days despite market volatility
TCS, Persistent: Breakout in IT index may trigger up to 9% rally in stocks
IndusInd Bank gains 5% as Hinduja looks to raise stake to 26% in lender
Rs 20-trn agri credit outlay to boost tractor manufacturers, PSBs: Analysts
7 Adani group stocks hit lower circuit; Adani Ent tanks 55% in 3 days
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 550 pts, Nifty tests 17,750; Financials lead
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, SBI, Paytm, BoB, HDFC AMC, Auto, SBI Life
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Rout wipes out more than half the value of Adani firms after Hindenburg rpt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

In Q3FY23, Divi's Lab reported a 66 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 306.80 crore, on higher than expected in fall in revenue

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Q3 results | Divi's lab

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Lack of valuation comfort may limit gains in Divi's Laboratories stock

Shares of Divis Laboratories tanked 13 per cent to hit a 29-month low of Rs 2,830 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade as the company posted weak results for the December quarter (Q3FY23) disappointing investors.

The stock of the pharmaceutical company was quoting at its lowest level since August 2020. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent at 60,543 at 02:12 pm.

In Q3FY23, Divis Labs reported a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 306.80 crore, on higher than expected fall in revenue. The company’s consolidated revenue came 31.5 per cent lower to Rs 1,707.68 crore as against analyst’s expectation of around Rs 1,888 crore. ICICI Securities had expected the net profit to de-grow 40 per cent YoY to Rs 541 crore.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization (EBIDTA) was down 63 per cent YoY to Rs 408 crore from Rs 1,097 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margins contracted sharply to 23.9 per cent from 44 per cent in Q3FY22.

Material consumption for this quarter came to be about 43 per cent of sales revenue due to change in product mix, the company said. The group is engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), intermediates, and nutraceutical ingredient.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.