Dixon Tech gains 5% on pact with boAt for new twin wireless speakers

-
ALSO READ
Dixon Technologies' stock has surged 37% in 2 mths; will the rally sustain?
PLI scheme, outsourcing to aid Dixon Technologies' growth trajectory
Dixon Technologies hits new high; stock zooms 290% from March low
Dixon Technologies hits record high, crosses Rs 10,000-crore in m-cap
Dixon soars 7% as arm inks pact with Motorola to manufacture smartphones
-
Dixon shall be manufacturing the said products from its manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. boAt is the leader in the earwear segment. Their high quality audio devices are known for their style and efficiency.
On December 28, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics entered into an agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smartphones. The products will be manufactured at Padget's manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company said.
Padget Electronics is one of the few companies who recently received production linked incentive scheme (P/L scheme) approval from the government, it said.
The PLI schemes have two objectives— first, to transform India into an export hub in certain products by offering incentives to companies, incentives that are primarily aimed at neutralising the cost disadvantage they face vis-a-vis countries like China and Vietnam. Second, move towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by encouraging domestic production and reducing imports.
Dixon Technologies (India) is engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India. Their diversified product portfolio includes consumer electronics like LED TVs; home appliances like washing machines; lighting products like LED bulbs and tubelights, downlighters; mobile phones; and CCTV & DVRs and medical equipment.
In the past three months, the stock has zoomed 75 per cent, as compared to 21 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU