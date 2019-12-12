DLF, Godrej Properties: Realty stocks that have gained in 2019

The Nifty Realty index has been one of the best performers in calendar year 2019 with a gain of around 19 per cent. The rise has been on account of steady fall in interest rates through the year and the implementation of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (Rera), which has helped clean up the sector.

On its part, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate by 135 basis points (bps) in 2019 to 5.15 per cent -- a nine-year low. However, the central bank kept the rates unchanged in its recent policy review on December 5, which surprised most experts. Here’s how ...