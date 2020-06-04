JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

BPCL declines 3% on Q4 pre-tax loss of Rs 2,959 crore, recovers later
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

DLF, Godrej Properties: Use dips to buy realty stocks for the long term

Real estate stocks were in limelight on Thursday, after Union Minister of Commerce & Industry asked developers to cut prices and sell inventory rather than wait for the market to bounce back

Topics
technical analysis | Market technicals | technical charts

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Real estate stocks came back into the limelight on Thursday after Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a webinar with real estate developers a day earlier asked them to reduce prices and sell their inventory rather than wait for the market to bounce back. “We are trying to see whether we can bring in some consession in ready reckoner (or circle) rates. But if that does not happen, you have to sell the inventory.

Unless you reduce your rates, you will be stuck with inventory," said Goyal. READ MORE HERE At the bourses, NIfty Realty index was among the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU