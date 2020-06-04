DLF, Godrej Properties: Use dips to buy realty stocks for the long term

Real estate stocks came back into the limelight on Thursday after Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, in a webinar with real estate developers a day earlier asked them to reduce prices and sell their inventory rather than wait for the market to bounce back. “We are trying to see whether we can bring in some consession in ready reckoner (or circle) rates. But if that does not happen, you have to sell the inventory.

Unless you reduce your rates, you will be stuck with inventory," said Goyal. READ MORE HERE At the bourses, NIfty Realty index was among the ...