Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Dlf, Macrotech Developers: Realty stocks display resilience over sell-off

Since the start of the current year, the Nifty Realty pack has remained laggard and traded with a weak bias. The Realty Index trades 1.54 per cent lower so far in the current year.

Topics
DLF Realty | Lodhas Developers | Sobha Developers

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Realty stocks trade on sluggish note

Shares of realty stocks are poised to stage a resilient comeback, with Sobha and Macrotech Developers registering their best ever booking in the December ended quarter. Sobha added 22 per cent growth in Q3FY23 compare to its previous quarters, while Macrotech Developers posted 16 per cent rise in sales volumes.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:58 IST

