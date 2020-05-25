Dmart stock to hit margin roadblock: Low footfall, high cost to dent profit

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) has been one of the biggest gainers among retail companies since the start of the lockdown appreciating by 33 per cent. The company’s ability to achieve higher than industry growth, margins and return ratios coupled with a strong balance sheet have aided the stock gains.

The company had raised Rs 4,000 crore in Q4 from a qualified institutional placement which boosted its cash position. Despite the lockdown its March quarter performance was better than expected. The company reported a 23 per cent revenue growth year on year in the quarter pegged by a ...