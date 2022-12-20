JUST IN
PSP Projects soars 9% to hit record high on strong revenue visibility
Shipping Corporation hits 52-week high; up 17% in 2 days on demerger update
IRB Infra gains 3% as board plans to mull stock split proposal on January 4
LIC hits over 6-month high; stock gains 10% in two days
Jefferies rejigs India model portfolio; Zomato, Bharti Airtel off menu
Dabur India dips 3% as 1% equity change hands via block deals
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; Asia cracks as BoJ widens yield band
Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Global, Just Dial, IRB Infra, SWRE, Ramco Systems
Manufacturing sector companies outperform on the bourses in 2022
Benchmark indices rise nearly 1% on heavy buying in oil, FMCG stocks
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Cryptoverse: Bidding adieu to 2022, the year that broke bitcoin by 60%
icon-arrow-left
Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Business Standard

Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?

Despite firm Q1 revenue growth, Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter's revenue growth below projections. Does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead?

Topics
IT companies | Q1 results | Accenture

Harshita Singh  |  New Delhi 

Accenture
Photo: Shutterstock

Despite firm revenue growth in Q1, Dublin-based Accenture Plc left analysts unimpressed as it pegged the next quarter’s revenue growth below projections. The company also sounded cautious about client spending. So does this signal more trouble for Indian IT companies ahead? This podcast has the details.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IT companies

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.