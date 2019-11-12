Global headwinds, slowing economy shrink Q2 domestic aluminium demand by 6%

Global headwinds and a slowing economy in the country shrunk domestic demand by six per cent during the September quarter of FY20 to 0.96 million tonnes (mt).

On a year-to-date basis, the domestic demand grew marginally by 0.1 per cent. Firm demand in consumption has been one of the bright spots for the domestic producers, helping them to combat headwinds like tepid LME (London Metal Exchange) prices. prices on LME have slumped 14 per cent to $1,762 per tonne at the end of September 2019 compared to a year-ago period.

Of late, Indian aluminium demand is aligning with global demand where growth is expected to fall 0.4 per cent in calendar 2019, the lowest since the global financial crisis of 2008. International aluminium are projected to witness a deficit of 1.2 million tonnes (mt) in calendar 2019, 0.1 mt shy of 1.3 mt recorded in calendar 2018.

“The waning demand is vexing for the domestic aluminium makers. Degrowth has also been noticed in case of Flat Rolled Products (FRP) because of subdued demand in transportation and construction sectors. Slowdown in manufacturing sector, fragile consumer demand and subdued investment activities has dragged aluminium consumption”, said an industry source.

In Q1 of FY20, the country's GDP growth touched a six-year low of five per cent. Latest estimates by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have pegged the domestic economy to grow at 6.1 per cent in FY20.

As domestic demand subsided, imports of aluminium scrap went downhill, declining eight per cent in Q2 of this fiscal as against a spike of 25 per cent growth clocked in the corresponding period of Fy19. The plunge in imports should offer solace to the primary aluminium producers who have been wrestling with a swarm of imports.

In last fiscal year, into the country touched an all-time high of 1.96 mt and valued at $2 billion, representing one per cent of the total imports by value. Scrap imports were the most pronounced, accounting for 57 per cent of the overall A low import duty of 2.5 per cent was driving inbound scrap volumes.