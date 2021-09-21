Domestic investors' Chinese bets turn sour as Evergrande weighs

-
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in JPMorgan Funds - Greater China Fund. While Axis Greater China Equity FoF is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China.
Amid concerns over exposure to Chinese equities, Edelweiss MF issued a note saying the troubled real estate player Evergrande is neither held by the JPMorgan Greater China Fund nor in any of the JPMorgan Emerging Markets or Asia funds.
“The government is prioritising economic and social stability, so recent regulatory developments were expected with that key objective in mind. Recovery in China has been on track, particularly in the manufacturing sectors. The fund’s stock picking remains fundamental and bottom up, expected returns are certainly more attractive now than they were at the start of the year for Chinese equities,” said the note by Edelweiss MF.
Notwithstanding the problems facing China, the returns for the international funds category have been attractive over a one-year period at 23.6 per cent.
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-shore Fund has given one-year returns of 13.5 per cent, shows the data from Value Research.
Officials in the MF industry say that investors having a long term horizon should stay put as the volatility in Chinese markets is transitory and the stocks there hold good long-term potential.
