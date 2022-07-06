Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices

-
The rate of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 50 with effect from July 6, Wednesday. The price of a 5 kg domestic cylinder was increased by Rs 18. This is the first hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices since May.
In May, the rates of domestic LPG cylinders were increased twice, first by Rs 50 on May 7 and then again on May 19 by Rs 3.50.
A domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in the national capital Delhi. In Mumbai, it will cost Rs 1,052.50.
In Kolkata and Chennai, a domestic LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,079 and 1068.50, respectively.
Meanwhile, the rates of 19 kg commercial cylinders went down by Rs 8.50 on Wednesday.
The government has been raising the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders for some time now, for which it has been slammed by the Opposition parties. Last week, Congress attacked the Centre over high LPG prices, saying two Indias have been created -- one, in which a selected few are getting richer, and the other, where common people are unable to afford even a single refill of domestic LPG cylinder.
The price of domestic non-subsidised LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 153 in 2022 so far.
