Domestic mutual fund industry AUM grows 14% to Rs 37.74 trn: Amfi data

The average assets under management (AUM) for the domestic mutual fund (MF) industry grew 13.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 37.74 trillion for the quarter ended June, reveals the data furnished by the in India.

The growth in assets was driven by incremental flows into equity schemes.

Biggest player State Bank of India MF cemented its position with industry-beating 23.7 per cent growth in AUM to Rs 6.47 trillion.

Ranked No. 2, ICICI Prudential MF saw its AUM increase 11.8 per cent to Rs 4.65 trillion.

The AUM of HDFC MF — the largest listed MF — slipped marginally to Rs 4.15 trillion in the past year.

Kotak MF moved to fourth place, with average AUM growth of 14.6 per cent to Rs 2.82 trillion.

It overtook Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, which clocked in just 2.2 per cent growth in AUM.

For the quarter ended June, the Sensex fell 9.5 per cent, while the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap indices declined 10 per cent and 12.2 per cent, respectively.

In the first five months of calendar year 2022, equity funds have seen net inflows of Rs 97,476 crore.