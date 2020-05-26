Domestic mutual funds increase ownership of Nifty companies in Q4

Domestic (MFs) have increased ownership of companies in the March quarter (Q4), showed the data collated by LKP Securities. According to the data, MF ownership has increased to 9.2 per cent in Q4, from 8.62 per cent in the previous quarter — an increase of 58 basis points (bps). Compared to the March quarter last year, the ownership is higher by 140 bps.

Meanwhile, domestic insurance firms’ ownership in companies has remained largely intact. By March-end, the ownership was marginally lower by 4 bps, at 6.22 per cent. It is 33 bps higher on a YoY basis. (FIIs) have pulled out $1.7 billion from equity in the past fortnight, amid disappointment over the Rs 20-trillion stimulus package.