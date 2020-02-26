Double whammy: Power brands give Sanofi revenues and an edge over peers

The Sanofi India stock hit fresh highs on Wednesday, after it posted a better-than-expected December quarter (Q3) performance. Revenue growth continues to be driven by a large branded portfolio in the high-growth chronic segment. The tilt towards the more-profitable chronic segment, coupled with a leadership position in diabetes therapy, gives it an edge over its peers.

Revenues in Q3 grew 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The top five products have contributed about 57 per cent to revenues, and are likely to drive future growth, say analysts. Top brands like Lantus for diabetes, ...