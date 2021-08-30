Dovish Fed commentary helps Indian equity markets log new highs

Indian rallied on Monday, along with global peers, as dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and set the dollar to near two-week lows.

At the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference Powell indicated that the Fed is likely to begin tapering before the end of the year but was in no rush to hike interest rates.

The closed at 56,890, with a gain of 765 points, or 1.36 per cent—most since August 3. The Nifty-50 index rallied 226 points, or 1.35 per cent, to close at 16,931. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed to Rs 247 trillion ($3.37 trillion).

Investors were keenly eyeing the Jackson Hole meeting to get a cues on the timing of the central bank’s unwinding of the stimulus programme—announced in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic—which has fueled unprecedented gains in global equities, with India being a major beneficiary, over the past 17 months.

The Fed has expanded its balance sheet to nearly $8.4 trillion, nearly double its size in March 2020.

“The most notable feature of the speech was that Chair Powell managed to delink tapering and liftoff by noting that the Fed has ‘articulated a different and substantially more stringent test’ for liftoff,” Nomura strategists including Chetan Seth wrote in a note. “This was possibly, in our view, the reason behind stronger US stocks (particularly cyclicals) post Powell’s comments despite him confirming an inevitable tapering.”

US Treasury yields slipped to around 1.3 per cent as Powell didn’t give a definite timeline for scaling back its bond purchases.

“Tapering means less of the QE (quantitative easing) bond purchase programme which has been pursued post the financial crisis. But in case of rate hikes, it is still some distance away and this means that hikes are not imminent as there is still “much ground to cover” before the economy hits full employment,” said a note by Care Ratings.

The has rallied more than 8 per cent in August, making India the best-performing major market globally. Market experts said these gains are mainly underpinned by domestic flows.

On Monday, both foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as well as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net-buyers. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 1,203 crore, while DIIs were buyers to the tune of Rs 689 crore.

“We have had 12 months of really strong flows from foreign flows until June 2021. But this quarter, we have seen softness in FPI flows. But domestic flows—household savings moving into equities—are really holding up the Our view is that since we have seen India perform really strong despite not delivering the kind of earnings growth that other emerging have given, there could be some period of consolidation,” said Sunil Tirumalai, Equity Strategist, UBS Securities. The brokerage has a 12-month target of 16,000, indicating some correction from current levels.

FPIs have been net-sellers to the tune of $1.2 billion so far this quarter, even as they have pumped in $500 million so far this month.

Metals and energy stocks led the market charge on Monday, while technology stocks saw some profit-taking. The top gainers were Airtel, Axis Bank and Tata Steel—each posting more than 4 per cent gain. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Nestle India were the only losing stocks on the 30-share index. The broader market outperformed the large caps, with the Midcap 100 index gaining nearly 2 per cent.

(with bloomberg inputs)