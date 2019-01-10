Downgrade cycle for auto firms to continue, more concerns likely to follow

The BSE Auto index has been among the worst performers, losing 21 per cent in 2018. Given the multiple factors such as lack of new models, higher cost of financing, aggressive pricing and increased discounting across segments, analysts expect the sector to disappoint on the returns front for the second consecutive year.

Brokerages have started downgrading firms across segments, be it two-wheelers, passenger vehicles or truck makers. Recently, CLSA downgraded the Eicher stock, cutting its earnings ...