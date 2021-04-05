Dr Lal PathLabs hits record high in a weak market; surges 19% in 5 days

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook & trading strategies by CapitalVia: Buy SBI, Dr Lal PathLabs
Dr Lal PathLabs, Thyrocare slip on profit booking on Covid vaccine optimism
Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis: Here's how healthcare stocks look on charts
Sales recovery, expansion in new markets key to Dr Lal Pathlabs' growth
Healthcare services stocks rally; Thyrocare up 35% in 2 days post Q2 update
-
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs hit a record high of Rs 2,924.85, ralling 7 per cent on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Monday, on expectation of healthy earning growth in the near-term, as the company would continue to reap benefits from increased Covid-related and allied testing in its widespread network of diagnostic centers and labs.
At 11:03 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.6 per cent at 48,744 points while the stock was quoting higher for the fifth straight trading day. The stock has rallied 19 per cent, as against a 0.72 per cent gain in the benchmark index during the period.
In October-December quarter (Q3FY21), Dr Lal Pathlab recorded an all-time-high quarterly revenue of Rs 452.4 crore in Q3FY21 backed by growth in non-Covid business. The contribution from Cvodi-19 & allied business in Q3FY21 was 21.6 per cent. The company said it had conducted 5.27 lakh Covid RTPCR tests in Q3FY21 and 1.03 million year to date till December 2020. RT-PCR test being conducted in 11 labs, it said.
Dr. Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India and internationally. The company has 216 clinical laboratories, including national reference lab at Delhi and regional reference lab at Kolkata; and 3,095 patient service centers and 6,995 pickup points.
Geojit Financial Services noted that the company’s core markets of North and East India regions have seen consistency in growth over the past few quarters. "The company is expected to continue improvement in its performance across all the operating regions. This growth is largely driven by increased testing partly owing to Covid but also owing to business expansion via expansion," it said.
"The company has made five acquisitions in the nine months of FY21. It is also looking to open more collection centers, and labs in strategic locations, especially in the West and South regions as it vies for a larger pie in these markets," the brokerage firm said in Q3FY21 results update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU