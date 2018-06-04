Dr Reddy's gains 4% as API Srikakulam plant gets USFDA clearance

-
“The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) audit of the company's API Srikakulam plant (SEZ) located in Andhra Pradesh has been completed with no observations,” Dr Reddy’s said in a regulatory filing.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based drug major expects to launch over 15 products in the US market in 2018-19.
The company also remains optimistic for a double digit growth in the domestic market in the ongoing financial year; the PTI report suggested quoting top company official. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
In past three months, Dr Reddy’s has underperformed the market by falling 10% as compared to 3.85% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 09:32 am; the stock was trading 3.3% higher against 0.145 gain in the benchmark index. A combined 304,023 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
