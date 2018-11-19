Dr Reddy's Labs gains 3% on successful USFDA audit of Srikakulum plant

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were up 3% at Rs 2,546 per share on BSE in intra-day trade as United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the audit of plant with zero observations.

“The audit of our Formulations Plant (SEZ) Unit II, by the USFDA, has been completed today with zero observations,” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said on Friday after market hours.

The stock of the pharmaceutical company was trading higher for the sixth straight day, up 6% from Rs 2,407 per share on November 9, as compared to 1% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It has corrected 8% from its recent high of Rs 2,610 on October 30, after the company said that the US health regulator issued eight observations after inspecting its formulations plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam.

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities maintains ‘Neutral’ rating as delay in the resolution of regulatory issues and subsequent launches remain the key overhang.