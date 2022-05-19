Dr Reddy's Q4 PAT falls 76% YoY on impairment costs; misses estimates

-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories posted a 76 per cent year-on-year (yoy) decline in its net profits to Rs 88 crores for the fourth quarter of financial year (Q4FY22), missing analyst estimates. This was due to impairment charges of Rs 751.5 crores during the quarter.
The company's revenue came at Rs 5,437 crores, up 15 per cent from last year, on strong growth across all markets.
The stock gained around 2 per cent outperforming the benchmarks, before it erased gains partially.
