DSP Midcap Fund: Effective stock selection aids outperformance

DSP Midcap Fund was launched in November 2006. It featured among the top 30 percentile in the mid-cap category of CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the last three quarters ended September 2019.

The fund is managed by Vimit Sambre since July 2012, along with Resham Jain and Jay Kothari who have been managing the scheme since March 2018. During the past three years, the assets under management of the scheme more than doubled from Rs 2,499 crore in December 2016 to Rs 6,771 crore in November 2019. The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation ...