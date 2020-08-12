Dynamic bond funds see six-fold jump in net inflows at over Rs 2,000 cr

Dynamic bond fund, a debt category, largely shunned by mutual fund (MF) investors, saw a sharp revival in flows in July. The category saw six-fold jump in net inflows at over Rs 2,000 crore, which is highest collection since April,2019, when category-wise break-up of flows was disclosed.

The last 12-month average flow for the category has been negative at Rs 2,193 crore.

Experts say investors are opting for these funds due to robust returns, which has come on the back of favourable duration play as yields in bond have softened.





ALSO READ: Financials dominate large- and mid-cap universe of equity mutual funds

“Investors are looking at two things right now -- safety and returns. They have seen double-digit returns in gilt funds and clutch of the dynamic bond funds, which has been lure for most investors,” said Vidya Bala, co-founder at primeinvestor.in

“There is also perception among investors that largely use G-Secs. So, there is a perception of safety,” Bala added.

Ten funds within the category have given between 10-15 per cent returns in one-year period.

Since February, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate by 250 basis points (bps), from 6.5 per cent to four per cent. Since then, the domestic yields on ten-year government securities (G-Secs) has dipped 152 bps to 5.85 per cent.

Experts say investors are also looking at this category as such funds can help to mitigate the mark-to-market impact if policy rates and yields start to see an upturn.



ALSO READ: Credit risk erosion likely to weigh on debt business of mutual funds

“Rates are extremely low. After the pause by the RBI, we saw some bit of hardening of rates. If rates were to take an upward turn, can handle the impact better as they have flexibility within the scheme mandate to manage duration,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services.

When yields and policy rates start to move up, long-duration debt papers typically see higher mark-to-market impact as these are more sensitive to yield fluctuations and changes in interest rates.

However, allow the fund manager the flexibility to re-position the portfolio to shorter-duration papers.

Experts say that fund managers’ timing is critical in curbing the downside risks in such funds. “If the portfolio has high exposure to long duration G-Secs, the money manager should be nimble-footed to make changes before yields start to harden,” said a debt fund manager.





ALSO READ: Why smart-beta funds should be a part of your satellite portfolio

“However, they can be considered as an alternative to gilt fund as the latter is required by its scheme mandate to stay put in long duration G-Secs, regardless of the interest rate scenario likely to play out,” he added.

A gilt fund is required to maintain at least 80 per cent of its corpus in G-Secs.

Dynamic bond fund category still remains among the smaller ones within the fixed-income product basket as the category is yet to find steady traction among MF investors.

At little over Rs 19,000 crore of net average assets under management, the category is smaller than credit risk fund (Rs 29,252 crore) and medium duration fund (20,969.63 crore), which have seen large quantum of outflows following Franklin Templeton MF’s wind-up move in April.

MF advisors add that investors need to be wary of the portfolio construction in such schemes, as the categorisation norms do not explicitly bar fund managers from taking credit risks in such schemes.