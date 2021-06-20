Easier dilution norms for large IPOs where post-listing m-cap tops Rs 1 trn

Easier dilution norms for mega initial public offerings (IPOs) have come into effect, under which companies with post-listing market capitalisation of more than Rs 1 trillion aren't required to dilute a minimum of 10 per cent. The move to ease dilution norms is seen as a precursor to Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC’s)

The government has said companies whose exceeds Rs 1 trillion will have to dilute Rs 5,000 crore and at least 5 per cent of the

Experts said earlier companies discouraged large companies to list as they had to large a quantity of shares at the time of their

Also, companies relisting after insolvency proceedings will be required to have at least 5 per cent public shareholding, which will be required to be increased to 10 per cent within a year and 25 per cent in three years, according to the latest notification by the finance ministry. Earlier, while there was no minimum threshold of public holding at the time of acquisition it had to be increased to 10 per cent within 18 months.

The amendments in the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules notified by the Department of Economic Affairs experts said would ensure fair price discovery.

Earlier, shares of companies such as Ruchi Soya or Orchid Pharma had seen astronomically rise, which experts believed was due to negligible free float.

“If the resolution plan provides for continuity of listing there should be liquidity so that the price remains near to the fair value. Reasonable time is also given to achieve the 25 per cent public holding, in two tranches,” said Manoj Kumar, partner, Corporate Professionals.

According to earlier rules, at the time of acquisition when the resolution plan for a listed company was approved there was no minimum limit on the public shareholding of a listed company. Such companies were required to have 10 per cent public holding within 18 months. The new rules have set a requirement of minimum 5 per cent public shareholding - allowing the acquirer to take over a maximum of 95 per cent shareholding.

Experts say that in case of insolvency the general principle is that there is no value left in the shares and thus it is possible for an acquirer to squeeze out the shareholders under IBC acquisitions. “But the acquirer cannot be the sole shareholder of a company and also maintain the company to be listed. If they want it to be listed then they can acquire a maximum up to 95 per cent and have to leave 5 per cent public float,” said Anshul Jain, partner, PwC India.

While the government has plugged the loophole that enabled companies acquired through insolvency proceedings to re-list with virtual no public shareholding some gaps still remain, said experts.

“This notification is applicable to listed companies acquired through CIRP but if a similar acquisition happens through liquidation, there is no clear rule which applies. One needs to see how stock exchanges or SEBI would deal with such acquisitions and what would be the impact on public shareholding in such cases,” Jain added.