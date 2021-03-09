JUST IN
Steel Strips Wheels extends gain after highest-ever monthly sales in Feb
Easy Trip IPO subscribed 7x on Day 2

Easy Trip has set a price band of Rs 186-187 per share

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The IPO of Easy Trip Planners, company that operates online travel portal easemytrip.com, on Tuesday got subscribed over 7 times a day before its close. Bulk of the bids so far have come from retail investors. The retail quota for the IPO is only 10 per cent as against 35 per cent for most of the other IPOs.
Easy Trip has set a price band of Rs 186-187 per share. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the company will have a market cap of Rs 2,030 crore. Easy Trip offers services such as airline tickets, hotel bookings and holiday packages.

First Published: Tue, March 09 2021. 17:02 IST

