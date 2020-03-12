Economic disruption is unprecedented amid coronavirus, says Shankar Sharma

The Indian markets have plunged into bear territory with the Nifty coming off 22 per cent from its record level in January. Shankar Sharma, co-founder and vice-chairman of trading company First Global, tells Samie Modak that the scale of economic disruption, happening because of coronavirus, is unprecedented and will impact all.

Edited excerpts: Are you surprised by the extent of correction we have seen? Benchmark indices touched record highs in January but it was just a handful of stocks that were driving the market. Such a thing can last for some time but when it ends, it ends ...