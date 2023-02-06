JUST IN
Indian crypto exchange WazirX moves funds after Binance cuts off service
Rupee likely to open higher after Fed rate hike, local equities in focus
India will try to forge consensus on roadmap to regulate crypto at G20: DEA
Decenpool, the new-age crypto and blockchain trading platform, garners 650+ users in a month
Tesla reveals loss of $204 million from Bitcoin investments in 2022
Economic Survey flags concerns on Crypto, pushes for global regulation
Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high
India should consider reducing 1% TDS rate on cryptocurrency trade: Report
Crypto firms go out of business as cryptocurrency collapse continues
Signature Bank pulls back from crypto transactions below $100,000: Binance
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news
Sebi asks issuers for additional disclosure in guidelines on green bonds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED attaches Rs 936 cr as proceeds of crime, arrests 5 for crypto fraud

The enforcement directorate has attached Rs 936 crore proceeds of crime and arrested 5 five persons related to crypto currency fraud, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | cryptocurrency | Fema

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cryptocurrency
Photo: Reuters

The enforcement directorate has attached Rs 936 crore proceeds of crime and arrested 5 five persons related to crypto currency fraud, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Further, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have been seized and one show cause notice to cryptocurrency exchange Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd, known as WazirX, and its directors has been issued for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790 crore.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases related to cryptocurrency frauds wherein a few crypto exchanges have also been found involved in money laundering.

"As on January 31, 2023, proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 936 crore have been attached/seized/freezed, 5 persons have been arrested and 6 prosecution complaints (PCs) including 1 supplementary PC have been filed before the Special Court, PMLA in these cases," Chaudhary said.

To a question on whether the government has any plans for regulating virtual digital assets in the country, the minister said crypto assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage.

"Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards," Chaudhary added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.