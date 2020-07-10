Edible oil import expected to fall 13% on sharp drop in consumption

The Covid-19 related lockdown has hit the demand for by over 1.5 to 2 million tonnes, mostly from the Horeca segment which includes hotels, restaurants, and catering services. This is likely to cause a decline in imports by 13 per cent in the current oil year (November 2019 to October 2020).

In quantity terms, this will work out to a reduction of roughly two million tonnes, bringing total imports to 12.9-13 million tonnes.

The lockdown and the consequent closure of the Horeca segment has significantly hit demand for edible oil, sugar, value-added milk products and vegetables, among other items. Of these, was largely sourced from abroad and the share of the imported commodity was more than 70 per cent. India is an exporter of milk and sugar.





B V Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors Association, says, “Domestic consumption of edible oil is 23 million tonnes, but in oil year it is expected to fall by over 2 million tonnes. This will help reduce imports this year by similar quantity.” Mehta said he also felt that the domestic oilseed crop has been good and kharif sowing of oilseeds also looks promising. Hence farmers are selling their seed inventories and processors are crushing their existing stocks as well. The net effect is increased domestic availability of edible oil.

Some 8.1 million tonnes of vegetable oil have been imported till June in the current oil year which began last November, down 14.5 per cent over the quantity imported in the corresponding period last oil year. The major decline is on account of the fall in refined oil which has almost stopped after the government put it in the restricted category. There was also a proposal to increase import duty, which if implemented, could put further pressure on import. This means the share of imported oil will be around 62 per cent, down from 74 per cent three years ago.



Meanwhile in the past one week, the government made two major decision regulating edible oil sector. Sale of edible oil in loose packs has been completed banned even at the retail level. This may increase the cost for consumers marginally, but will ensure better quality. Sources say that in areas where customers are poor, retailers were blending cheaper oil with better quality far beyond the permitted level.

FSSAI has issued an advisory dated July 7, making it obligatory to have the Agmark certification prior to the import of blended edible vegetable oil (BEVO). The issuance of clear guidelines will stop the so-called import of BEVO from neighbouring Countries. In recent months, some parties in India were importing blended oil to keep cost down. However, the imported oil was not as per Indian standards and hence requirement of Agmark certification to put an end to such stop such a practice.