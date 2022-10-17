JUST IN
Sensex up 491 pts, Nifty closes above 17,300 as banking shares advance
Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Bond yields ease as MPC minutes hint at slower interest rate hikes
Pidilite may enter Nifty 50 once HDFC gets taken off after merger
Flexicap, multicap schemes maintain large-cap skew amid global uncertainty
Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing
BPCL, HPCL hit 52-week lows on concerns of large losses in Q2FY23
Realty check: Brigade, Phoenix Mills can rally up to 14%; Indiabulls weak
Stock of this fintech company has tanked 70 per cent from its record high
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 2%; Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda gain over 3%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sensex up 491 pts, Nifty closes above 17,300 as banking shares advance
Business Standard

Electronics Mart soars 42% at close on debut after strong response to IPO

Shares worth Rs 766 crore changed hands on NSE; offering had garnered more than 72x subscription

Topics
share market | IPOs

BS Reporter  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Tech Mahindra hikes by 3.4 percent, UltraTech cement falls by 1.9 percent
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was covered nearly 170 times, high-networth individual (HNI) quota 64 times and retail quota close to 20 times

Shares of Electronics Mart India (EMIL) rose 42 per cent during their stock market debut on Monday. The stock finished at Rs 83.7, up Rs 24.7 over the issue price of Rs 59. The stock touched a high of Rs 91 and a low of Rs 83.1 on the NSE, where shares worth Rs 766 crore changed hands. EMIL’s good listing follows a strong response to the electronics retail chain’s initial public offering (IPO). The offering had garnered more than 72 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was covered nearly 170 times, high-networth individual (HNI) quota 64 times and retail quota close to 20 times. EMIL raised Rs 500 crore from the IPO to fuel its store and warehouse expansion plan. In 2021-22, the company had clocked net profit of Rs 104 crore on a revenue of Rs 4,349 crore. At the last closing price, EMIL was valued at nearly Rs 3,250 crore. EMIL’s IPO is the second-most subscribed issue of the year.

Electronics Mart soars 42% at close on debut after strong response to IPO

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on share market

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.