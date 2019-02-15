Elevated credit spreads not good for growth: UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

Vetri Subramaniam, group president & head (equity), UTI Asset Management Company, in an interview with Hamsini Karthik, says the borrowing plan announced in the Budget may strain resources. Edited excerpts: What’s your key takeaway from the Interim Budget? The size of the borrowing programme and growing reliance on extra budgetary resources is putting a strain on resources.

Also, credit spreads remain elevated. This is not good for growth and raises a concern about “crowding out”. How do you see 2019 pan out for investors, given where rupee trades at and ...