Emami, Varun Beverages and Ambuja Cement top stocks to watch out for

At 08:35 am, futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded at 10,675 levels, up 22 points or0.21 per cent.

Here's a look at the top that may remain in focus today -

Emami: The Agarwal and Goenka families - promoters in Ltd - have sold 10 per cent of their stakes for Rs. 1,600 crore to pare the debts of other Group companies like Cement, Power and others.

Varun Beverages: It has bagged the contract to bottle and distribute PepsiCo drinks across India, clearing the path for PepsiCo to exit the bottling business in the country.

Tata Motors: Tata Sons has bought 11.8 million shares of Tata Motors in tranches from last Monday to Friday, according to block deal data.

Ambuja Cement: The company on Monday reported nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,377.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter, benefiting from write-back of tax provisions relating to earlier years.

Cipla: The drug major on Monday said it has inked a pact to acquire 11.71 per cent stake in Wellthy Therapeutics.



Vedanta, JSW Steel: Vedanta and JSW Steel are in talks to make a joint bid for Essar Steel in a last attempt to keep ArcelorMittal away, said a Business Standard report.



The Aditya Birla Group firm on Monday said it has inked a pact to acquire chlor-alkali business of KPR Industries by way of a slump sale for a cash consideration of Rs 253 crore.

Infosys has settled with Sebi a case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding severance payment made to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company paid Rs 34.35 lakh to settle the case with the regulator, according to an order.

ZEEL: US cable company Comcast and Atairos, a $4-billion investment company, and Sony Corp have been shortlisted for talks that could lead to the purchase of a substantial stake in Zee Entertainment, said a report by The Economic Times.